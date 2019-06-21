This Summer We Won’t Do This – Everton Scout On Transfer Policy

Follow @insidefutbol





Everton scout Carlo Jacomuzzi has insisted that this summer the Toffees will not be making a move for any players in Italy.



The Premier League giants are expected to look to strengthen over the course of the ongoing transfer window as they bid to push further up the league standings.











Everton have been linked with a host of players and are thought to be closing in on a deal to keep loanee Andre Gomes on a permanent basis from Barcelona.



The Toffees may be monitoring players in Serie A, one of the world's strongest leagues, but talent spotter Jacomuzzi has ruled out business being done in Italy this summer.





He said on Italian radio station Radio Marte: "Everton are a good team and this year we will not take anyone from Italy."







Everton have been linked with PSV Eindhoven attacker Hirving Lozano, a player who is also on Napoli's radar.



But Jacomuzzi insists that the Toffees hold no interest in signing the Mexican this summer as they have Richarlison on the books.





"[We] already talked about him last year with [director of football] Marcelo Brands.



"We wanted to bring him [Lozano] with him [Brands] because Lozano has talent, but he did not do it, so I wouldn't want this interest to be made the most of by agents.



"In that role we have Richarlison."



Everton have started to trim their squad and earlier this week sold Nikola Vlasic to Russian side CSKA Moscow.

