06 October 2018

26 August 2018

21/06/2019 - 11:30 BST

Tottenham Hotspur Up Ante In Fenerbahce Star Chase

 




Tottenham Hotspur have slapped in a cash plus player bid with Fenerbahce for teenage central midfielder Eljif Elmas.

The 19-year-old midfielder has emerged as one of the hottest young names in the transfer market this summer with several clubs believed to be interested.  
 

 
 
 


Elmas has been attracting interest from across Europe, with Napoli and Sevilla just two of the sides keeping tabs on him during the ongoing window.

Tottenham have also been keeping an eye on him and it has been claimed that Spurs have made a concrete move to land the player ahead of next season.
 


According to Turkish daily Takvim, Spurs have put in a bid worth €19m and offered out-of-favour striker Vincent Janssen to the Turkish giants as part of the deal to take Elmas to England.

 
 


Tottenham are also facing competition from Sevilla, who have offered €23m for the North Macedonian midfielder.

Spurs want a quick response from Fenerbahce but are yet to receive any from the Turkish giants.
 


Tottenham are keen to offload Janssen, who previously spent a season on loan at Fenerbahce.   

 