Want To Play More Than I Have Done – Celtic Flop Not Writing Off Parkhead Spell

Marvin Compper has admitted he is desperate to start to clock up game time at Celtic.



The defender has made just a single appearance for the Bhoys since joining the club in the January transfer window in 2018 and has been widely written off as a flop.











But the centre-back still has another year to run on his contract at Celtic Park and is looking to knuckle down and make his mark under new boss Neil Lennon.



The Bhoys have already returned to pre-season training as they shape up for the Champions League qualifiers and Compper is cutting a determined figure.





"Here [at Celtic] we have already started. This week we started the preparations since we will have to play all the qualifying stages of the Champions League", Compper told Italian outlet FirenzeViola.it.







"It means we resume soon.



"However, this year I hope to be able to play a little more than the first two seasons here in Scotland."





Compper has played in both the Bundesliga and Serie A and it remains to be seen how much of an opportunity to stake his claim for a place in the side Lennon gives him.



But the centre-back will be looking to catch Lennon's eye over the course of pre-season.

