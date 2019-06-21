XRegister
X
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

21/06/2019 - 22:53 BST

West Ham Signal Willingness To Meet Asking Price of Everton Target

 




West Ham United appear ready to meet Roma's asking price for midfielder Maxime Gonalons, who is also on Everton's radar.

Gonalons spent last season on loan in Spain with Sevilla, but he is surplus to requirements back at Roma this summer and is expected to be moved on.

 



The former Lyon star is attracting interest from the Premier League in the shape of Everton and West Ham.

Roma are looking to bring in around €3.5m to €4m for the midfielder and, according to Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport, West Ham appear minded to meet the Giallorossi's demands.
 


Gonalons cost Roma a fee of €5m to sign from Lyon in 2017 and the Frenchman has another two years left to run on his contract at the Stadio Olimpico.



The 30-year-old made ten appearances in La Liga for Sevilla over the course of last season as injury problems derailed his loan spell.

Gonalons is now looking to get his career back on track and could be given an opportunity to do so in the Premier League.
 


He was linked with a move to England on a regular basis throughout his time at Lyon, for whom he clocked up 334 appearances and became a key man.
 