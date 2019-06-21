Yes, Other Clubs Wanted Me But When Rangers Came Calling – George Edmundson

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers new boy George Edmundson has insisted that when he heard the Gers were interested in him there was nowhere else he wanted to go.



The Scottish giants have completed the signing of the centre-back on a four-year contract after thrashing out an agreement with Oldham Athletic.











Edmundson caught the eye with his performances for Oldham in England's League Two last term and had been linked with several clubs.



The 21-year-old admits he was wanted by other clubs, but insists when Rangers joined the mix there was only one place he wanted to go.





"There were a few clubs interested, but as soon as I heard Rangers were interested in me, there was only one place I wanted to come", he said on Rangers TV.







"It's a massive opportunity and I feel like I can live up to it."



At Rangers, Edmundson will have the opportunity to play under Steven Gerrard and he concedes he is excited about the chance to learn from one of the legends of the game.





"He's done everything there is to do in football.



"When he wants you to play for him you can't turn that opportunity down.



"It will be massive for me and I think I can learn loads", the centre-back added.



Edmudson will now knuckle down and try to impress Gerrard over the course of pre-season as the Rangers stars try to play their way into the manager's thoughts ahead of Europa League qualifying.

