06 October 2018

26 August 2018

21/06/2019 - 21:35 BST

You Can Digest It – Neil Lennon Reacts To Celtic’s League Fixtures

 




Celtic boss Neil Lennon has admitted that the club's opening Scottish Premiership fixtures are not yet his focus, despite the Bhoys relishing the start to the new season.

The Hoops will host St Johnstone on 3rd August and last term's runners-up Rangers will travel to Kilmarnock the following day in the first round of matches of the campaign.  


 



A league triumph in the upcoming campaign would mean an astonishing nine league titles in a row for the Bhoys and they will start as favourites to win the league.

Celtic will also aim to do another domestic treble and getting off to a good start is expected to be key.
 


Along with St Johnstone, Celtic will also face Motherwell, Hearts and Rangers in the opening month of the league season.



Lennon has revealed his thoughts on the fixtures and admitted that the opening matches are not yet really on his mind, even though Celtic are looking forward to them.

"We're all looking forward to it [the start of the new Premiership campaign] but it's still early and not really at the forefront of my thoughts", Lennon was quoted as saying by the BBC.
 


"Seeing the fixtures today, you can digest it a little bit.

"Ultimately, the first round of the Champions League qualifiers [against FK Sarajevo] is at the forefront of my mind.

"It'd be great if we can make inroads into that and qualify again – it's a tough ask."

Celtic are expected to further strengthen their squad over the course of the summer transfer window as they prepare to go again.
 