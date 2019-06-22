Approach Derby For Frank Lampard Or Move On, League One Club Chairman Tells Chelsea

Follow @insidefutbol





Peterborough United chairman Darragh MacAnthony has told Chelsea to either make an approach to Derby County for Frank Lampard or move on.



Chelsea are currently without a manager after allowing Maurizio Sarri to head back to Italy to take the Juventus job.











The Europa League winners have been widely tipped to make a move to appoint club legend Lampard.



But the Blues have not yet been in touch with Derby, who have opened talks with Lampard over a new contract to make sure he stays at Pride Park.





MacAnthony feels the current speculation is not fair on all involved with Derby and Chelsea need to make an approach for Lampard or move on to other targets.







The Posh supremo wrote on Twitter: "Chelsea need to either approach or move on.



"Speculation ridiculously unfair on Derby owner, players and fans."





Lampard steered Derby to the Championship playoff final during his first campaign in charge of the Rams and the club are desperate to keep him in the Pride Park dugout.



But the lure of taking over at Chelsea may be too much for the Blues legend to resist if the Stamford Bridge outfit do come calling this summer.



