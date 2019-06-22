Arsenal Remain Optimistic About Kieran Tierney Deal Despite Celtic Rejecting Bid

Follow @insidefutbol





Arsenal are optimistic about reaching an agreement with Celtic to sign left-back Kieran Tierney, despite having had a bid rejected for the defender.



Gunners boss Unai Emery appears to have zeroed in on Tierney as a realistic recruit this summer and the north London side are making an attempt to take him to the capital.











The Premier League giants have seen Celtic knock back a proposal of £15m for Tierney.



But, according to the BBC, there remains genuine optimisim that a deal can be done and Tierney will be turning out at the Emirates Stadium next season.





The Gunners would have no issue agreeing personal terms for the defender.







But they will need to come up with a bid which is of a level to convince Celtic to let Tierney move on.



The defender is highly rated at Celtic Park and losing him this summer would be a blow, just as new permanent boss Neil Lennon is looking to reshape the squad.





However, with the transfer window in Scotland running throughout August, in contrast to the Premier League where clubs opted to bring the window to an early end before the season kicks off, the Bhoys would have time to identify and secure a replacement.



