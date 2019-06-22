XRegister
06 October 2018

22/06/2019 - 14:53 BST

Atletico Madrid Poised To Move For Manchester United Linked Full-Back

 




Atletico Madrid are poised to put in a bid for Manchester United linked full-back Elseid Hysaj this summer.

Hysaj is likely to leave Napoli this summer and several clubs have been keeping a close eye on his situation ahead of potential moves for his services.

 



The Albanian is one of the many full-backs who have been linked with a move to Old Trafford this summer and Manchester United have indeed probed the possibility of signing him.

But he could be on his way to Spain as Atletico Madrid are set to follow up on their interest in him with a concrete move.
 


According to Italian daily Corriere dello Sport, the Spanish giants are set to slap in a bid with Napoli to take Hysaj to the Wanda Metropolitano this summer.



Los Colchoneros are claimed to be on the verge of lodging a €20m bid for the defender in the coming days.

The figure is believed to be close to the sum Napoli have been demanding for the player this summer.
 


Hysaj is also prepared to move and has bought into the idea of playing under Diego Simeone next season.   
 