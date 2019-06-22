Celtic Will Want Far More To Sell Kieran Tierney To Arsenal – Former Scotland Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Scotland striker James McFadden believes that Celtic will need Arsenal to make a vastly improved offer if they are to agree to sell Kieran Tierney.



Arsenal have made a move to take the left-back to the Emirates Stadium, but their £15m bid has been deemed not good enough by Celtic and rejected.











There remains optimism in north London that an agreement can be reached, however McFadden thinks if Arsenal are to get their man then they will need to do much better with their next offer.



McFadden feels there is little between Tierney and Liverpool left-back Andrew Robertson, in an indication that Arsenal will need to pay top dollar.





"I don't think that will be even close to tempting Celtic into selling", McFadden told BBC Scotland.







"You only need to look at his rival in the Scotland side, Andy Robertson, to say that there's not much to pick between them and for me they are as good as each other.



"So that would tell you Celtic would be looking for far more if they want to sell him."





He also believes that the 22-year-old does not yet need to move south of the border for his career.



"I imagine at some point it would be good to see him test himself somewhere else but I don't think that point is right now."



Celtic have Tierney locked down on a contract until the summer of 2023 and there has been no indication yet of the defender pushing to move to Arsenal.

