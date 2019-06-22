XRegister
22/06/2019 - 12:55 BST

Chelsea Unlikely To Entertain Offers For Midfielder

 




Chelsea are unlikely to sell Jorginho this summer even if Maurizio Sarri can convince Juventus to make a move for the midfielder.

Jorginho followed his former Napoli coach to Chelsea last summer and was a key part of the team that finished third in the Premier League and won the Europa League last season.  

 



Sarri has left Chelsea to return to Italy to join Serie A champions Juventus after spending just one season at Stamford Bridge.

There are rumours that Juventus could make a move for Jorginho to please their new coach and the midfielder’s agent recently added fuel to the speculation by admitting Sarri needs a player like his client for his system to work.
 


But according to Italian broadcaster Sportitalia, Chelsea are highly unlikely to consider selling Jorginho this summer despite all the rumours.



As things stand, Chelsea are still banned from signing new players this summer and will not consider selling a key player such as Jorginho under such circumstances.

Juventus are currently not looking at the Chelsea star, but even if they make a move on Sarri’s insistence, the Blues are not ready to sell the player.
 


Jorginho is likely to be at Chelsea next season despite Sarri's liking for him.

 