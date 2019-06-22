XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

22/06/2019 - 13:04 BST

Everton and Man Utd Join Arsenal In Defender Interest, Enquiries Lodged

 




Manchester United and Everton have joined Arsenal in putting in enquiries for Torino centre-back Armando Izzo this summer.

The 27-year-old centre-back was linked with a move to England before he left Genoa for Torino last year.  

 



Following a solid season in Turin, the defender’s agent has been assessing whether his client has been attracting interest from clubs in the Premier League again.

He was reportedly in London earlier this week for a meeting with Arsenal and it seems two more English clubs are also considering signing Izzo this summer.
 


Arsenal have probed the possibility of signing the Italian, but according to Turin-based Italian daily Tuttosport, Manchester United and Everton have also slapped in enquiries.



The two clubs from the north west are in the market for defenders and have shown an interest in the Torino centre-back.

The trio of Premier League outfits are claimed to be ready to offer him a contract worth €3m per year.
 


Torino do not want to sell Izzo, but are aware that they could struggle to keep him in the face of the lure of playing in the Premier League.   
 