Everton and Man Utd Join Arsenal In Defender Interest, Enquiries Lodged

Manchester United and Everton have joined Arsenal in putting in enquiries for Torino centre-back Armando Izzo this summer.



The 27-year-old centre-back was linked with a move to England before he left Genoa for Torino last year.











Following a solid season in Turin, the defender’s agent has been assessing whether his client has been attracting interest from clubs in the Premier League again.



He was reportedly in London earlier this week for a meeting with Arsenal and it seems two more English clubs are also considering signing Izzo this summer.





Arsenal have probed the possibility of signing the Italian, but according to Turin-based Italian daily Tuttosport, Manchester United and Everton have also slapped in enquiries.







The two clubs from the north west are in the market for defenders and have shown an interest in the Torino centre-back.



The trio of Premier League outfits are claimed to be ready to offer him a contract worth €3m per year.





Torino do not want to sell Izzo, but are aware that they could struggle to keep him in the face of the lure of playing in the Premier League.

