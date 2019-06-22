XRegister
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

22/06/2019 - 23:09 BST

Inter Increase Bid For Liverpool Linked Nicolas Pepe, Atletico Madrid Interest Strong

 




Atletico Madrid have made Liverpool linked Nicolas Pepe their priority transfer target, but Italian giants Inter have improved their offer for the Ivory Coast international.

Pepe has regularly been linked with a move from Lille to the Premier League, where Liverpool are admirers of his talents.

 



But at present the Lille star appears likely to not be playing his football in England next season.

Inter have already lodged a bid for Pepe, which came in at €60m, but according to French magazine France Football, they have now bumped up their proposal to get close to €90m.
 


However, amid Inter's efforts to take Pepe to Italy, Atletico Madrid are looking to get involved in the chase.



It is claimed the Spanish giants have made the Ivorian a priority target and they could soon make a move to take him to the Wanda Metropolitano.

With clubs now getting serious in the race to land Pepe, it remains to be seen if Liverpool will firm up their interest in the winger with an offer.
 


Pepe is currently part of the Ivory Coast squad at the Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.
 