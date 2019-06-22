I’ve Heard of FC Copenhagen Interest Admits Teen Winger Linked With Tottenham and Everton

Follow @insidefutbol





Danish sensation Andreas Skov Olsen, who has been linked with Everton and Tottenham Hotspur, has admitted to hearing of interest from FC Copenhagen.



The highly-rated FC Nordsjaelland winger has had scouts flocking to watch him in action over the course of the last 12 months.











Olsen has been tipped for big things and Nordsjaelland could be tested with bids for his services this summer.



Premier League pair Everton and Tottenham are amongst the clubs to be linked with him, but a move to domestic powerhouses FC Copenhagen would keep the 19-year-old winger in Denmark.





Olsen admits he has heard of interest from FC Copenhagen, but indicated he is not likely to join the club while Robert Skov, another winger, is blocking the path into the first team.







"Yes, I heard a little about them having interest in any case", Olsen told Danish daily BT, when asked about FC Copenhagen.



"The good thing about it is they are in Denmark too. They are the largest club in Denmark.





"But I see no reason to think about it before I have seen Robert sign a contract somewhere else", the winger smiled.



"So I haven't really thought about that anymore."



FC Copenhagen star Skov has been linked with a potential move away from Denmark this summer, with Wolves and Tottenham just two of the sides mooted as admirers of the 23-year-old.



19-year-old Olsen scored 26 times in 44 games for Nordsjaelland last term.



