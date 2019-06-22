XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

22/06/2019 - 15:34 BST

I’ve Heard of FC Copenhagen Interest Admits Teen Winger Linked With Tottenham and Everton

 




Danish sensation Andreas Skov Olsen, who has been linked with Everton and Tottenham Hotspur, has admitted to hearing of interest from FC Copenhagen.

The highly-rated FC Nordsjaelland winger has had scouts flocking to watch him in action over the course of the last 12 months.

 



Olsen has been tipped for big things and Nordsjaelland could be tested with bids for his services this summer.

Premier League pair Everton and Tottenham are amongst the clubs to be linked with him, but a move to domestic powerhouses FC Copenhagen would keep the 19-year-old winger in Denmark.
 


Olsen admits he has heard of interest from FC Copenhagen, but indicated he is not likely to join the club while Robert Skov, another winger, is blocking the path into the first team.



"Yes, I heard a little about them having interest in any case", Olsen told Danish daily BT, when asked about FC Copenhagen.

"The good thing about it is they are in Denmark too. They are the largest club in Denmark.
 


"But I see no reason to think about it before I have seen Robert sign a contract somewhere else", the winger smiled.

"So I haven't really thought about that anymore."

FC Copenhagen star Skov has been linked with a potential move away from Denmark this summer, with Wolves and Tottenham just two of the sides mooted as admirers of the 23-year-old.

19-year-old Olsen scored 26 times in 44 games for Nordsjaelland last term.

 