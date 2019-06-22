Leeds United Take Clear Transfer Stance On Winger

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United are not willing to let Ezgjan Alioski leave this summer.



Whites chairman Andrea Radrizzani has warned fans of a difficult summer transfer window as the Yorkshire side try to balance the books but form a strong squad for head coach Marcelo Bielsa.











A number of Leeds players have been linked with being of interest to other sides and while there is so far no suggestion that Alioski is a wanted man, the Whites have taken a clear stance on him.



Indeed, according to LeedsLive, the club have resolved not to sell Alioski this summer.





The high-energy left-back-cum-left-winger was a favourite of Bielsa last season.







He made 44 appearances in the Championship and could have well played in every single game had injury not brought his season to an early end.



The 27-year-old remains key to Leeds boss Bielsa's plans and is expected to again feature heavily for the Whites in the upcoming campaign.





Alioski, a North Macedonia international, has another two years left to run on his contract at Elland Road and is just one appearance away from making Leeds the club he has represented the most in his career.



