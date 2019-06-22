Lyon Must Offload Defender Before Bringing In Arsenal Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Lyon will have to sell Brazilian defender Marcelo before they can sign Arsenal captain Laurent Koscielny this summer.



The Ligue 1 giants are interested in signing the French defender and have been in talks with the player over taking him back to France ahead of next season.











Koscielny has been offered a two-year deal by Lyon and the Frenchman is interested in returning to his homeland this summer.



But Arsenal are not keen to let him go and could even offer a new contract to the 33-year-old centre-back in order to keep his experience in the squad next season.





However, Lyon’s interest in him is also dependent on their ability to trim their squad and, according to French sports daily L’Equipe, the club would have to sell Marcelo this summer.







The Brazilian was a mainstay in Lyon’s defence last summer and still has two years left on his contract with the club.



Marcelo has no plans to leave Lyon this summer and wants to continue at the club next season.





However, Lyon need to make space in their squad to add Koscielny to the ranks.

