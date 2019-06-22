XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

22/06/2019 - 12:14 BST

No Manchester United Approach For Genk Full-Back

 




Manchester United have not made any approach for Genk defender Joakim Maehle despite speculation of an interest in him.

With Manchester United taking their time in trying to complete a deal to sign Crystal Palace’s Aaron Wan-Bissaka, the club have been linked with a number of right-back options across Europe.  


 



Norwich City’s Max Aarons has been on their radar and they have also been linked with an interest in Napoli right-back Elseid Hysaj this summer.

There are claims in Denmark that Manchester United have shown an interest in taking Genk full-back Maehle to Old Trafford during the ongoing transfer window.
 


But according to Belgian daily Het Laatste Nieuws, Manchester United have not been in touch with Genk for the signature of the 22-year-old this summer.



And the Belgian giants have also not heard anything about a possible approach from Manchester United for Maehle.

Wan-Bissaka remains Manchester United’s top target and the club remain confident of pushing a deal over the line soon.
 


Maehle’s future at Genk has been under the scanner as several clubs in Europe are believed to be keeping tabs on him.   
 