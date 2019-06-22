No Manchester United Approach For Genk Full-Back

Follow @insidefutbol





Manchester United have not made any approach for Genk defender Joakim Maehle despite speculation of an interest in him.



With Manchester United taking their time in trying to complete a deal to sign Crystal Palace’s Aaron Wan-Bissaka, the club have been linked with a number of right-back options across Europe.













Norwich City’s Max Aarons has been on their radar and they have also been linked with an interest in Napoli right-back Elseid Hysaj this summer.



There are claims in Denmark that Manchester United have shown an interest in taking Genk full-back Maehle to Old Trafford during the ongoing transfer window.





But according to Belgian daily Het Laatste Nieuws, Manchester United have not been in touch with Genk for the signature of the 22-year-old this summer.







And the Belgian giants have also not heard anything about a possible approach from Manchester United for Maehle.



Wan-Bissaka remains Manchester United’s top target and the club remain confident of pushing a deal over the line soon.





Maehle’s future at Genk has been under the scanner as several clubs in Europe are believed to be keeping tabs on him.

