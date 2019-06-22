Rangers To Give Joe Aribo Medical, Midfielder Then To Fly To Portugal

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers will put Joe Aribo through his medical paces on Monday before the player puts pen to paper on a four-year contract at Ibrox.



Aribo is out of contract at newly promoted Championship side Charlton Athletic this summer and a host of clubs, including Rangers' rivals Celtic, have been linked with the 22-year-old.











Charlton boss Lee Bowyer recently claimed that Premier League sides have been in touch over Aribo, but it is Rangers who are set to win the race.



According to STV, Aribo will undergo a medical with Rangers on Monday and then pen a four-year contract.





He is then expedted to travel to Portugal to meet up with his new team-mates at Rangers' pre-season training camp.







Snapping up Aribo will be seen as a big boost for Rangers, who are set to pay a cut-price compensation fee for his services due to the rules on cross border transfers.



The midfielder played a key role in helping Charlton win promotion from League One last season.





Aribo clocked a total of 39 appearances for the Addicks, chipping in with ten goals and providing five assists for his team-mates.

