RB Leipzig Showing Interest In Arsenal Linked Midfielder

Follow @insidefutbol





RB Leipzig have shown an interest in signing Arsenal linked midfielder Christopher Nkunku, but Paris Saint-Germain are yet to receive a bid for him.



The French midfielder is set to enter the final year of his contract at PSG and is prepared to leave the club this summer to play regular first-team football.











Arsenal were interested in him during the winter window and there are suggestions that club could still rekindle their interest in the midfielder this summer.



However, they could face German competition for Nkunku’s signature this time around.





According to French sports daily L’Equipe, RB Leipzig are considering making a move to sign the PSG midfielder during the ongoing transfer window.







The Bundesliga giants have been keeping tabs on him and are assessing the option of taking him to Germany this summer.



PSG are prepared to sell the player, who will be out of contract at the end of next season, and value him at around €15m.





But for the moment, the Parisians are yet to receive a concrete bid on their table for Nkunku.

