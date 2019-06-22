XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

22/06/2019 - 11:53 BST

RB Leipzig Showing Interest In Arsenal Linked Midfielder

 




RB Leipzig have shown an interest in signing Arsenal linked midfielder Christopher Nkunku, but Paris Saint-Germain are yet to receive a bid for him.

The French midfielder is set to enter the final year of his contract at PSG and is prepared to leave the club this summer to play regular first-team football.  

 



Arsenal were interested in him during the winter window and there are suggestions that club could still rekindle their interest in the midfielder this summer.

However, they could face German competition for Nkunku’s signature this time around.
 


According to French sports daily L’Equipe, RB Leipzig are considering making a move to sign the PSG midfielder during the ongoing transfer window.



The Bundesliga giants have been keeping tabs on him and are assessing the option of taking him to Germany this summer.

PSG are prepared to sell the player, who will be out of contract at the end of next season, and value him at around €15m.
 


But for the moment, the Parisians are yet to receive a concrete bid on their table for Nkunku.   
 