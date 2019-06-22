XRegister
X
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

22/06/2019 - 11:50 BST

Southampton Slap In Bid For Ligue 2 Attacker

 




Southampton and Wolfsburg have tabled bids for Troyes attacker Bryan Mbeumo, but the player is keen on continuing in France next season.

The 19-year-old impressed in the second tier of French football and scored eleven goals in all competitions for Troyes.  

 



Starting out as winger, Mbeumo ended the season playing as the centre-forward for Troyes and managed to attract the prying eyes of a few scouts in Europe.

Southampton and Wolfsburg are interested in snaring him away from Troyes and have put in concrete offers to sign him.
 


According to French sports daily L’Equipe, the Saints and the Bundesliga outfit have slapped in more or less identical bids for the attacker this summer.



The offers are claimed to be in the region of €7m to €8m and Troyes have not ruled out selling Mbeumo ahead of next season.

German giants Schalke have also expressed an interested in the attacker and could make a move for him in the coming days and weeks.
 


The striker has not rejected any of the bids, but he is claimed to be keen on staying in France next season to continue his development.
 