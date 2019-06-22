XRegister
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

22/06/2019 - 19:12 BST

Stuttgart Turn To Arsenal Linked German Star After Brondby Man Priced Out of Move

 




Stuttgart want to snap up Arsenal linked goalkeeper Markus Schubert after Brondby priced Marvin Schwabe out of a move to the club.

The Bundesliga side identified Schwabe as the goalkeeper they wanted to sign this summer, but Brondby sporting director Ebbe Sand took a hardline approach, asking for €3m.

 



As such, a swoop for Schwabe has been ruled out and, according to German daily Bild, Stuttgart are looking towards Arsenal target Schubert.

The goalkeeper is out of contract at Dynamo Dresden this summer and the plan would be for Schalke to sign him and then send him out on a season-long loan to Stuttgart. 
 


Arsenal have been strongly linked with wanting Schubert as they search for cover for Bernd Leno.



Whether Schubert believes that signing for Schalke and then joining Stuttgart would be better for his career than a spot as Leno's understudy in north London remains to be seen.

Schubert made 31 appearances in the German second tier for Dynamo Dresden last season.
 


He kept nine clean sheets in a side that finished 12th.
 