XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

22/06/2019 - 12:33 BST

This Is Why Big Clubs Put Off Liverpool Linked Nabil Fekir – Former France Star

 




Former France international Willy Sagnol believes Liverpool linked Nabil Fekir has become too inconsistent to play for a big club.

The 25-year-old was on the verge of joining Liverpool last summer before the Reds pulled out of an agreement they had with Lyon.  

 



Fekir has again been linked with a move to Anfield ahead of next season, but there is a lack of clarity over whether the European champions are back in for him.

The Frenchman is believed to be keen on leaving Lyon this summer, but Sagnol stressed if the player pushes to leave the club, he should be benched and the Les Gones must take the captaincy off him.
 


The former winger told French radio station RMC: “They have to take the armband off him and put him on the bench if he doesn’t want to play.



“They did the same with [Yoann] Gourcuff.”

It remains to be seen if Liverpool do want Fekir, but Sagnol is of the view that Fekir's form will have put off big clubs from signing him.
 


“He is too inconsistent with his performances and it has cooled the interest in him from big clubs.

“They want players who are eight out of ten all the time.

“That is not the case with Fekir.”

Fekir scored 12 goals and had nine assists to his name last season across all competitions from Lyon.   
 