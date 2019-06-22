This Is Why Big Clubs Put Off Liverpool Linked Nabil Fekir – Former France Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Former France international Willy Sagnol believes Liverpool linked Nabil Fekir has become too inconsistent to play for a big club.



The 25-year-old was on the verge of joining Liverpool last summer before the Reds pulled out of an agreement they had with Lyon.











Fekir has again been linked with a move to Anfield ahead of next season, but there is a lack of clarity over whether the European champions are back in for him.



The Frenchman is believed to be keen on leaving Lyon this summer, but Sagnol stressed if the player pushes to leave the club, he should be benched and the Les Gones must take the captaincy off him.





The former winger told French radio station RMC: “They have to take the armband off him and put him on the bench if he doesn’t want to play.







“They did the same with [Yoann] Gourcuff.”



It remains to be seen if Liverpool do want Fekir, but Sagnol is of the view that Fekir's form will have put off big clubs from signing him.





“He is too inconsistent with his performances and it has cooled the interest in him from big clubs.



“They want players who are eight out of ten all the time.



“That is not the case with Fekir.”



Fekir scored 12 goals and had nine assists to his name last season across all competitions from Lyon.

