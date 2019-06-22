Yes, Had Interest From Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur – Italy U20 Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Italy Under-20 star Raoul Bellanova has admitted that he had proposals from Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur, but ultimately chose to join Bordeaux.



A product of the AC Milan youth system, Bellanova is a player that the Rossoneri were hoping to keep hold of and they offered him fresh terms.











But the 19-year-old revealed that he felt the time was right for a new experience, with a better pathway to senior team football with Bordeaux in France; as such, he does not regret jumping ship from the Rossoneri.



"Absolutely not [I have no regrets]", he told Italian outlet Tutto Mercato.





"Not signing a new contract with Milan was my choice because the club offered to renew my contract, but I wanted to go and have an experience amongst seniors to show myself and maybe come back one day through the front door", he added.







But Bordeaux was not the only offer that Bellanova had on the table, with Premier League pair Manchester City coming close to landing him, and Tottenham amongst those clubs keen to offer him a new home.



"I was close to Manchester City, but I was also approached by Tottenham, Juventus, Sampdoria, Bologna and many other teams."





Bellanova spent time amongst the first team at AC Milan last season and made the bench as an unused substitute in Serie A games against Genoa, Udinese and Juventus.



The defender's club for next season, Bordeaux, finished 14th in Ligue 1 in the recently concluded campaign.



