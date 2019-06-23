XRegister
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

23/06/2019 - 12:04 BST

Arsenal, Leicester and Wolves Target Rejects Lucrative Shanghai Shenhua Proposal

 




Arsenal, Leicester City and Wolves linked Ivan Perisic has knocked back a hugely lucrative offer from China because he wants to move to the Premier League.

Inter are ready to let Perisic move on this summer, but only for the right price, and the player has been linked with a host of clubs.

 



Arsenal, Leicester and Wolves have all shown interest in the Croatian winger, but none have yet to have an offer accepted by Inter.

Perisic though is set on the Premier League and, according to Italian daily Corriere dello Sport, he has rejected a proposal from China.
 


Shanghai Shenhua were prepared to pay Inter a fee of €25m for the winger, while Perisic himself would have earned a whopping €12m per year in China.



However, Perisic has rejected the proposal as he holds out for a move to the Premier League.

New Inter coach Antonio Conte has yet to decide whether he wants Perisic to be a vital cog in his new Nerazzurri machine.
 


It is claimed that the former Chelsea boss is not convinced about keeping Perisic due to the player's flirtations with leaving.
 