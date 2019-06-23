Arsenal, Tottenham and West Ham Mooted As Potential Destinations For Serie A Midfielder

Follow @insidefutbol





Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United are all potential destinations for AC Milan midfielder Franck Kessie.



The Rossoneri are assessing their squad following the arrival of Marco Giampaolo as coach and could opt to offload players to make space for new arrivals.













Kessie could depart as AC Milan are aware he has interest from England; according to Italian daily Corriere dello Sport, Arsenal, Tottenham and West Ham are all keen on the midfielder.



AC Milan paid €25m to sign Kessie from Atalanta and the Rossoneri are expected to listen to offers of at least €30m.





The 22-year-old featured heavily for the Rossoneri last term, appearing in 34 of the club's 38 Serie A games and scoring seven goals from his midfield position.







Kessie is under contract until 2022, but new boss Giampaolo appears to have decided he can tolerate the Ivorian's departure.



Giampaolo is keen to snap up Lucas Torreira from Arsenal and he has been identified as the club's dream midfield target.





But it is less than clear Arsenal will play ball over letting Torreira leave.

