Breakthrough – Brighton Agree Fee For Arsenal Linked Winger

Brighton have found an agreement with Belgian side Genk for winger Leandro Trossard, who has also been linked with Arsenal.



Trossard powered Genk to the Belgian league title last season and his performances for the club drew admiring glances from scouts across Europe.













Arsenal have been credited with an interest in Trossard, but it is Brighton who have been pushing hard in recent weeks to get a deal over the line.



Now, according to Belgian daily Het Belang van Limburg, the south coast club have an agreement in place with Genk for Trossard.





However, while the Premier League side have agreed a fee for the 24-year-old, there is no agreement yet on personal terms between Trossard and Brighton.







With the deal not yet fully done, the window is still open for other clubs to try to hijack the transfer.



Whether Arsenal will spring into action remains to be seen, with the Gunners wrestling with a reduced transfer budget due to no Champions League football next season.





Trossard scored 22 goals in 47 games in all competitions last season for Genk.

