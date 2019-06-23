Everton Target David Neres Comments On Claims of Inter Interest

Follow @insidefutbol





Everton target David Neres insists he is in the dark on claims of interest in his services from Italian giants Inter.



Neres' exploits with Ajax in both the Eredivisie and the Champions League have ensured he is a wanted man this summer and the Dutch giants could look to cash in.













He has been linked with a host of clubs, including Premier League side Everton, while of late it has been claimed Inter want to take him to Serie A.



Neres however, when asked about Inter's interest, insisted he is in the dark as he is focusing on the Copa America.





"I don't know anything, really", he was quoted as saying by Italian outlet FcInterNews.it.







"At the moment I am concentrating only on the Copa America.



"Then I will think about my future."





Neres was an unused substitute in Brazil's 5-0 drubbing of Peru in the Copa America this weekend.



The Brazilians crushed Peru with goals from Casemiro, Roberto Firmino, Everton, Dani Alves and Willian.



Neres, 22, made a whopping 50 appearances in all competitions for Ajax during the recently concluded season, chipping in with 12 goals and 15 assists.

