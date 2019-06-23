XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

23/06/2019 - 15:31 BST

Everton Target David Neres Comments On Claims of Inter Interest

 




Everton target David Neres insists he is in the dark on claims of interest in his services from Italian giants Inter.

Neres' exploits with Ajax in both the Eredivisie and the Champions League have ensured he is a wanted man this summer and the Dutch giants could look to cash in.


 



He has been linked with a host of clubs, including Premier League side Everton, while of late it has been claimed Inter want to take him to Serie A.

Neres however, when asked about Inter's interest, insisted he is in the dark as he is focusing on the Copa America.
 


"I don't know anything, really", he was quoted as saying by Italian outlet FcInterNews.it.



"At the moment I am concentrating only on the Copa America.

"Then I will think about my future."
 


Neres was an unused substitute in Brazil's 5-0 drubbing of Peru in the Copa America this weekend.

The Brazilians crushed Peru with goals from Casemiro, Roberto Firmino, Everton, Dani Alves and Willian.

Neres, 22, made a whopping 50 appearances in all competitions for Ajax during the recently concluded season, chipping in with 12 goals and 15 assists.
 