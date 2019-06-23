Eyes On Liverpool Over Coming Days As Battle For Jurgen Klopp Admired Ligue 1 Star Heats Up

Follow @insidefutbol





Atletico Madrid and Inter are preparing to battle for the signature of Lille winger Nicolas Pepe, but all eyes are on whether Jurgen Klopp will steer Liverpool into the race.



Pepe is widely expected to leave Lille this summer and the Ligue 1 giants are shopping for the best price.











Inter have made an improved offer for Pepe which is close to the €90m mark, while Atletico Madrid have put forward a similar proposal.



But Klopp could yet put Liverpool in the race as he is a big fan of Pepe, according to French sports daily L'Equipe.





All eyes will be on Klopp, along with Pepe's other admirers in the Premier League, to see if they too will enter the race for the Ivory Coast international's services, or are willing to see him move to either Atletico Madrid or Inter.







Pepe, who is in action at the Africa Cup of Nations, has asked not to be kept informed of developments, only wanting to know when a club agree a fee with Lille.



The 24-year-old scored 22 goals in the French top flight for Lille over the course of the recently concluded season.





Pepe found the back of the net in both Ligue 1 meetings with heavyweights Paris Saint-Germain, in a further sign of his quality.

