Fenerbahce Desperate To Land Departing Liverpool Striker

Fenerbahce are desperate to land departing Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge.



The striker's contract at Liverpool is not being renewed and as such he will be a free agent from 1st July.













Sturridge's situation has alerted a number of clubs and the former Chelsea hitman is not expected to be short of options this summer.



Turkish giants Fenerbahce are desperate to land him, according to Turkish daily Takvim, and have been working on trying to do a deal to sign Sturridge.





Fenerbahce struggled to score goals last season, managing just 44 in 34 Super Lig games to end up with a goal difference of zero.







They are determined to make sure the same does not happen again and see Sturridge as key.



Sturridge's free agent status means he can move outside the transfer window system and as such he is likely to take his time deciding his next club.





Fenerbahce finished sixth in the Super Lig last season and are not involved in Europe in the upcoming campaign, something which could count against them in the race for Sturridge.

