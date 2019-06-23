I’m Not Talking About Wins – Manuel Pellegrini Hails Marcelo Bielsa’s Impact

Follow @insidefutbol





Manuel Pellegrini believes that Marcelo Bielsa is the coach who has had the most influence on Chilean football in recent years.



Bielsa took charge of Chile from 2007 until 2011, bouncing back into international management following a spell as Argentina boss.













The legendary tactician led Chile to qualify for the 2010 World Cup, but departed in 2011 following the election of Jorge Segovia as president of the Chilean FA.



Jorge Sampaoli took over as Chile coach in 2012 and got the South American country back on track, steering the side to success in the 2015 Copa America; Chile's first major trophy.





He was replaced by Juan Antonio Pizzi, who repeated the feat by guiding Chile to their second Copa America triumph, in the Copa America Centenario held in the United States in 2016.







Pizzi also reached the final of the Confederations Cup with Chile, but Pellegrini puts Bielsa above him and Sampaoli for the impact he had on the Chilean game.



"Sampaoli won, Pizzi won, but I am not talking about wins", Pellegrini told El Sabado de El Mercurio.





"Outwardly, I think Bielsa was the one who had the most influence on Chilean football in daring to do more."



Pellegrini, 65, has yet to take charge of the Chile national team.



The Chilean tactician is currently in the dugout at Premier League side West Ham United, while Bielsa is also working in English football at Leeds United.

