Leeds United and Sheffield Wednesday Amongst Clubs Keen On Premier League Striker

Leeds United and Sheffield Wednesday are amongst the clubs keen on striker Jordan Hugill, with West Ham United ready to let him go.



The former Preston North End hitman spent last season on loan at Middlesbrough in the Championship after being declared surplus to requirements by Manuel Pellegrini.











And the situation has not changed for the 27-year-old, with West Ham now looking to offload him, meaning he will not be given a fresh opportunity in the Premier League.



Leeds and Sheffield Wednesday are interested, according to the Sun, while Wigan Athletic are assessing a move. Hugill's former side Preston are looking, but the striker will cost a significant chunk of funds, even on loan.





West Ham shelled out £10m to sign Hugill in the January 2018 transfer window, but he struggled to make an impact under David Moyes.







The striker, who has been linked with Leeds in the past, netted six goals in 37 Championship appearances for Middlesbrough last season.



In total, Hugill has 29 goals to his name in 137 outings in the Championship.





His deal with West Ham still has another three years to run at the London Stadium.

