Leeds United Star Giving No Indication of Wanting Summer Move Despite Premier League Interest

Leeds United midfielder Kalvin Phillips is giving no indication that he is thinking of life away from Elland Road, with the Whites youth product revealing he is excited to start pre-season.



Phillips was a standout performer under Marcelo Bielsa at Leeds last term and played his part as the Whites only narrowly missed out on promotion.













He has attracted serious interest from Aston Villa, who have been mooted to be preparing a bid for his services, but Leeds are reportedly playing hardball and want at least £30m to let the midfielder go.



Aston Villa's hopes of landing Phillips for a smaller sum may depend on the player pushing for a move, but he has given no indication he is even thinking of life away from Elland Road.





Phillips told his club's official site ahead of reporting for pre-season training on Monday: "The summer has been good, I’ve kept myself in shape and have been working hard and I’m just looking forward to the upcoming season coming now.







"I’m very excited for Monday, the summer has been quite short, but I don’t mind that.



"As soon as I get back into football I am ready to go and I’m sure the rest of the lads will be as well.





"I’ve been in touch with most of the guys, speaking about holidays and a few of the injured lads who have been in at Thorp Arch and I’m really looking forward to seeing them all", the Leeds star added.



Phillips is expecting a tough pre-season under the notoriously fitness foused Bielsa and admits last summer was the hardest pre-season he had ever known.



"Last pre-season was one of the toughest I’ve ever been part of and I don’t expect anything else this time around.



"The coaching staff and manager know how to get us into shape for the way we want to play and I’m sure the lads will all buy into it again and we can have another good season."



With Phillips key to Bielsa's system, there is little indication Leeds are prepared to soften their stance on keeping him despite serious interest from Aston Villa.



