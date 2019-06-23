Manchester City Hit Brick Wall With Approach For Inter Teen Talent

Follow @insidefutbol





Manchester City have been rebuffed by both Inter and Sebastiano Esposito's family after making approaches to try to take the Italian talent to the Etihad Stadium.



The 16-year-old has been earning rave reviews from scouts for his performances at youth level for Inter and is not short of admirers.













Liverpool are also alive to Esposito's potential, while Paris Saint-Germain are keen.



Manchester City have, according to Italian daily Tuttosport, made approaches for Esposito, but have been rebuffed by Inter and the player's family.





It is claimed in total there have been dozens of enquiries from various clubs from both inside and outside Italy.







But the attacker does not want to leave Inter, while the club are determined that he will stay at the San Siro.



Despite his tender years, Esposito had a taste of Europa League action for Inter last season when he featured for 17 minutes against Eintracht Frankfurt.





He scored 23 goals in 18 outings for Inter's Under-17 side last term, further reinforcing his promise.



Inter can hand Esposito a three-year contract when he turns 17 in July; three years is the maximum contractual term for a 17-year-old player.

