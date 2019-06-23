XRegister
Inside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

23/06/2019 - 15:15 BST

Newcastle United To Look To Bring Rafael Benitez Back To Negotiating Table

 




Newcastle United will make an attempt to hold fresh talks with Rafael Benitez in the coming days as they seek to convince him to sign a new deal, according to Chronicle Live.

Benitez's contract at St. James' Park is due to expire at the end of the month and despite talks having been held and communication lines kept open, no agreement has been reached.


 



The Champions League winning manager is unhappy with Newcastle's stance over transfers, involving the budget and policy of signing players under the age of 26, while he is less than pleased personal terms have not been improved upon.

Newcastle are staring at the possibility of entering July without a manager, but the club will attempt to avoid that scenario by seeking to get Benitez back round the table for talks.
 


It is not clear whether Benitez will agree to go back into talks just a week before his current contract expires.



The Spaniard is claimed to be immensly frustrated by the situation.

Benitez already has another offer on his table, with a lucrative proposal having been made by Chinese Super League side Dalian Yifang.
 


However, the former Liverpool manager's family home is on the Wirral and he is settled in English football.
 