06 October 2018

26 August 2018

23/06/2019 - 12:32 BST

Sampdoria Supremo Wants To Create Auction For Arsenal and Tottenham Target

 




Sampdoria president Massimo Ferrero is hoping to create an auction for Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur linked Joachim Andersen.

The Danish centre-back recently admitted he feels the time has arrived for a new challenge and Ferrero is willing to let him leave this summer.


 



He is not short of suitors, with Premier League giants Arsenal and Tottenham having been repeatedly linked, while Lyon have looked at taking Andersen to France.

There is also interest from Serie A in the shape of AC Milan and Roma.
 


According to Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport, Ferrero is determined to play the competing clubs off against each other to create an auction for his player.



Ferrero has decided that he was a minimum of €35m for Andersen.

Sampdoria signed Andersen from Dutch side FC Utrecht in 2017 and he was eased into life in Italian football in his first season.
 


Andersen featured heavily last term and impressed in what may turn out to be his final season at the club.
 