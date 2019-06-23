Sevilla Open Talks For Guinea Attacker, Player Also On Southampton’s Radar

Follow @insidefutbol





Sevilla have opened talks with Bordeaux in a bid to land Southampton target Francois Kamano.



The 23-year-old is generating interest in his services this summer and Bordeaux are willing to let him move on if they receive an offer they deem acceptable.











Southampton are looking at Kamano, according to French sports daily L'Equipe, but it is claimed that Seville have now made contact with Bordeaux.



The Spanish giants have not yet put in a bid for the Guinea international, but discussions are under way.





Bordeaux secured the 23-year-old attacker from Bastia in 2017, shelling out an initial €2.5m to add him to the ranks.







Kamano featured heavily for Bordeaux last season, turning out in all but one of the club's 38 Ligue 1 games and scoring ten times.



In total the Guinea international had over 50 outings for the French side last term.





It remains to be seen where Kamano, who is one appearance shy of 150 games in Ligue 1, will be playing his football next season.

