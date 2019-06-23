Southampton and Liverpool Linked Attacker Offered Big Money Contract By Beijing Sinobo Guoan

Follow @insidefutbol





Southampton and Liverpool linked Max Kruse has received a hugely lucrative offer from China.



Kruse is departing German side Werder Bremen this summer and will be a free agent at the start of next month, when his deal with the Bundesliga side expires.













A host of clubs have been linked with holding an interest in Kruse, including Premier League sides Southampton, Newcastle, Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur.



He also has interest from Turkey in the shape of Fenerbahce; the Yellow Canaries have made Kruse a contract offer.





But now there is another option for Kruse in the shape of Chinese outfit Beijing Sinobo Guoan.







According to German outlet Fussball Transfers, the Beijing outfit have put a lucrative proposal to Kruse.



The attacker has been offered a three-year contract which would earn him €12m net per year.





Kruse could view the big money move to China as the perfect way to sign off on his career, though it is claimed that the sporting aspect of any move will be key for the 31-year-old.



He is also in no rush to make a decision as, due to his free agent status, he will be able to move outside the transfer window system.



As such, if Premier League sides are unable to land their preferred attacking targets before the league window closes on 9th August, Kruse could become a hugely attractive prospect as he would still be able to join.

