Technically Outstanding – Liverpool Loanee Lauded By Rangers Assistant

Rangers assistant boss Gary McAllister has dubbed Liverpool loanee Sheyi Ojo "technically outstanding" and believes the winger ticks the boxes needed in the modern game.



Gers boss Steven Gerrard used his connections with Liverpool once again to deliver for Rangers in the transfer market, with Ojo making the switch to Ibrox on a season-long loan deal.













Rangers will be hoping he can follow in the footsteps of another Liverpool loanee in the shape of Ryan Kent, who shone during his time at the club last term.



For McAllister, Rangers have brought in a player who is superb on a technical basis, has good pace and power, and has accumulated first team experience.





"I think he ticks a lot of boxes in modern day football", McAllister was quoted as saying by the Evening Times.







"He is technically outstanding, he is left side and he has got good power and pace as well.



"He has got a bit of experience now, Sheyi, he has been out on loan at some good clubs and he has played in some tough leagues as well."





Gerrard's right hand man believes that Ojo being on the books at Liverpool will stand him in good stead for his time at Rangers, due to the comparable expectations levels at both clubs.



"We are bringing in a player with plenty of experience and he has worked under the expectation levels at Liverpool.



"They are very similar to here so he won’t be caught out with the fans demanding."



Ojo spent last term on loan in France at Ligue 1 side Reims and Rangers will be hoping he can quickly adapt to the demands of the Scottish game.

