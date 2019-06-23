XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

23/06/2019 - 08:46 BST

Wolves Step Ahead of Leicester In Striker Chase, Meeting In Egypt Scheduled

 




Leicester City are showing interest in Cameroon international Stephane Bahoken, but Wolves are due to hold talks with his club side Angers.

Striker Bahoken is currently at the Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt, but speculation over his future at club level is raging.

 



The former France Under-20 international has generated serious interest in the Premier League, meaning he could move on from Angers this summer, despite only joining the club last year on a four-year deal.

According to French sports daily L'Equipe, both Leicester and Wolves are admirers of Bahoken.
 


The 27-year-old is on Leicester's radar, but it is Wolves who appear a step ahead.



Wolves have scheduled a meeting with Angers to discuss Bahoken and it will take place in Egypt, where the Africa Cup of Nations is under way.

He made 32 appearances for Angers in Ligue 1 last season and scored eleven goals.
 


Bahoken came through the youth ranks at Nice, while he had a spell on loan in Scotland at St Mirren in the first half of the 2013/14 season.
 