Wolves Step Ahead of Leicester In Striker Chase, Meeting In Egypt Scheduled

Follow @insidefutbol





Leicester City are showing interest in Cameroon international Stephane Bahoken, but Wolves are due to hold talks with his club side Angers.



Striker Bahoken is currently at the Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt, but speculation over his future at club level is raging.











The former France Under-20 international has generated serious interest in the Premier League, meaning he could move on from Angers this summer, despite only joining the club last year on a four-year deal.



According to French sports daily L'Equipe, both Leicester and Wolves are admirers of Bahoken.





The 27-year-old is on Leicester's radar, but it is Wolves who appear a step ahead.







Wolves have scheduled a meeting with Angers to discuss Bahoken and it will take place in Egypt, where the Africa Cup of Nations is under way.



He made 32 appearances for Angers in Ligue 1 last season and scored eleven goals.





Bahoken came through the youth ranks at Nice, while he had a spell on loan in Scotland at St Mirren in the first half of the 2013/14 season.

