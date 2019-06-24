Avram Grant Linked With Role At Newcastle United

Follow @insidefutbol





Newcastle United are considering a role for former Chelsea boss Avram Grant as they prepare for life post Rafael Benitez, who is set to leave the club when his contract expires on 30th June, according to Sky Sports News.



The Magpies announced in a statement on Monday that they have failed to reach an agreement with the Spaniard and the 59-year-old will leave the club after three years in charge.











"We have worked hard to extend Rafa's contract over a significant period of time", the statement on the club's official website revealed.



"However, it has not been – and will not be – possible to reach an agreement with Rafa and his representatives."





Newcastle will now kick off the search for a new manager and Grant may be part of the picture as it is claimed the Magpies are considering him for an unspecified role at St. James' Park.







The 64-year-old's most recent engagement was with Indian Super League side North East United, for whom he worked as a technical adviser in 2018.



Grant is a vastly experienced manager, but it remains to be seen if Newcastle are looking at him to come in to their managerial position.





The Israeli's last managerial job in English football was eight years ago, at West Ham United.

