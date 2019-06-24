Bid In – Offer Made For Celtic Target Christopher Jullien

Follow @insidefutbol





Toulouse have received an offer for centre-back Christopher Jullien, who is wanted by Scottish champions Celtic.



The Bhoys have zeroed in on Jullien as a player they want to add to the ranks at Celtic Park and he has been shown the club's facilities during a trip to Scotland.













Jullien is expecting interest from elsewhere too and now the race to sign him has taken a step forward.



An offer has gone in for Jullien, with Toulouse receiving a bid for the centre-back, according to French sports daily L'Equipe.





It is not yet clear whether Celtic made the bid or another club have put forward a proposal for the 26-year-old.







Toulouse however are already looking for replacements.



But the Ligue 1 side's boss Alain Casanova has already rejected several potential replacements as he looks to make sure the right man comes in to fill Jullien's boots.





The defender has admitted he is keen to play in the Premier League and has spoken to former Toulouse team-mate Issa Diop.

