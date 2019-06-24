Brighton Yet To Agree Terms With Arsenal Linked Leandro Trossard As Agent Heads Back From England

Follow @insidefutbol





The agent of Arsenal linked Leandro Trossard has not yet found an agreement on personal terms for his client following a first round of talks with Brighton.



The Seagulls have agreed a deal with Belgian side Genk for the services of the winger, putting themselves at the front of the queue to secure his signature.













Trossard has been linked with a host of clubs, including Unai Emery's Arsenal, but it is Brighton who are in pole position to snap him up and the south coast club have held talks with his agent.



However, according to Belgian daily Het Laatste Nieuws, following a trip to England, Trossard's agent has now headed back to Belgium without having reached an agreement with Brighton.





There will be efforts to find an agreement which works for both parties on personal terms over the coming days.







But while Brighton have not locked down Trossard, the door remains open for other clubs to potentially try to hijack the deal.



Trossard was a shining light for Genk last season and powered the club's run to the title.





The 24-year-old has represented Belgium up to Under-21 level.

