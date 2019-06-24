Can Improve Me – West Ham Talent Excited About Loan Move

Follow @insidefutbol





West Ham United talent Nathan Trott believes that he has made the right choice in moving on loan to AFC Wimbledon.



The 20-year-old goalkeeper secured a move to Dons on Monday and will soend the entire season at the League One club.











The youngster is highly rated by West Ham and has been capped by England at youth level, but he now believes he must clock up first team minutes in senior football



Trott feels that in Wimbledon he has picked the right destination to continue his development.





Fellow England youth goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale had a spell on loan at Wimbledon and Trott says he heard about the positive impact playing at the club had on the shot-stopper, as well as the benefits of working under coach Bayzo.







“One of my former team-mates with England was 'Rammers’ and I heard about the effect he had on everyone here – I want to do the same thing. I feel that the fans deserve another keeper like that", the youngster told Wimbledon's official site.



"The main thing is to try and replicate what he did here.





"I want to help everyone out and please the fans.



"I’ve heard of Bayzo and how he worked with different keepers.



"I know what he is capable of and that he can improve me with different aspects of my game."



Trott managed 13 Premier League 2 matches for West Ham last season.





