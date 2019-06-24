Claim From Italy: Chelsea Reach Agreement With Frank Lampard

Follow @insidefutbol





Chelsea have reached an agreement with Frank Lampard to become the successor to Maurizio Sarri at Stamford Bridge, it has been claimed in Italy.



Lampard, who is the highest goalscorer in Chelsea history, spent 13 successful trophy-laden years at Stamford Bridge during his playing career.











And following his first step into senior management with Derby County in the Championship last summer, Lampard earned plaudits after a memorable season with the Rams.



The Englishman guided Derby to the playoff final in the Championship, but eventually fell short of securing a win at Wembley against Aston Villa.





Despite missing out on promotion to the Premier League, Lampard has been tipped as the ideal replacement for Sarri, who joined Juventus last week.







And according to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, Chelsea have now reached an agreement with Lampard to allow him to return to Stamford Bridge as manager for the upcoming season.



It is claimed the Blues have offered a three-year contract to Lampard, who will earn £3m per season.





Chelsea are now expected to pay Derby the compensation required to relieve Lampard from his contract at Pride Park, before announcing him as manager this week.



The Blues face Barcelona, Reading and Red Bull Salzburg as part of pre-season preparations next month.



Chelsea kick-off their Premier League campaign away from home to Manchester United on 11th August.

