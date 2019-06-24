Everyone’s Been Fantastic – Liverpool Star Spreads Around Credit

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool number 4 Virgil van Dijk has insisted that he is not the only one who deserves credit for the club's defensive solidity.



The Netherlands captain became the Reds' most expensive signing when he joined the club from Southampton for a fee of £75m in January 2018.













Van Dijk proved to be worth the cash last season as Liverpool challenged Pep Guardiola's Manchester City for the Premier League title until the last day of the campaign and won the Champions League.



The 27-year-old was named the PFA Player of the Year and played an important role in the side's defence, claiming 20 clean sheets from 38 appearances.





However, Van Dijk refused to take all the credit for himself and praised his fellow defenders for their defensive efforts while acknowledging his performances as well.







“I have been consistent. I’ve been feeling great, with the help – obviously – of all my team-mates. But everyone has been fantastic”, Van Dijk told Liverpool's official website.



“If you look around the team, Robbo [Andrew Robertson] has had his best season ever.





"Trent [Alexander-Arnold] has been amazing for such a young guy, so mature.



"And all the centre-backs. And obviously, the rest of the team have been performing at such a high level.”



Van Dijk also had a good campaign with his national side, leading them to the final of the Nations League tournament, which they lost 1-0 to Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal.

