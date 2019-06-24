He’ll Go Nowhere Near Celtic, They Know What’s Gone On – West Brom Technical Director On Oliver Burke

Follow @insidefutbol





West Brom technical director Luke Dowling has ruled out any possibility of Oliver Burke returning to Celtic for next season and hit out at the winger's treatment under Neil Lennon.



The Baggies agreed to send Burke on loan to Celtic in the January transfer window and he was instantly given game time by then boss Brendan Rodgers.













Rodgers on occasion played Burke through the middle in a departure from a role on the flank, as he gave him a leading part in his Celtic side and their push for another domestic treble.



Celtic reaped the rewards as Burke scored four goals in his first eleven games in a green and white shirt.





But Dowling feels the appointment of Lennon changed the picture and the West Brom technical director is unhappy with how the player was treated towards the end of his Bhoys spell.







The technical director has insisted that Burke will not be going anywhere near Celtic and claims the Scottish champions know what went on with the player.



"He won’t be going nowhere near Celtic with the current manager", Dowling was quoted as saying by the Birmingham Mail.





"We sent Oli to Celtic in good faith with Brendan Rodgers and Lee Congerton, some really good people up there that wanted to take Oli and play Oli.



"They wanted to make him a better player than he currently is. We forget how young he still is.



"Once Brendan left to go to Leicester the treatment he got from the manager that’s in place now is something we don’t expect from one of our players.



"He won’t be going anywhere near Celtic Football Club.



"They know what’s gone on and Oli certainly knows what’s gone on. It’s just something we’re not happy with at all", he added.



Burke will be looking to get his West Brom career back on track under the club's new boss Slaven Bilic over the course of pre-season.



The Baggies shelled out around £15m to sign the Scotland international from Bundesliga side RB Leipzig in the summer of 2017.

