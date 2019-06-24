Hellas Verona Book In Medical For Celtic Linked Centre-Back

Follow @insidefutbol





Hellas Verona have booked in a medical for Celtic linked centre-back Amir Rrahmani after reaching an agreement with Dinamo Zagreb over a permanent deal.



The defender quickly established himself as an integral member of the first team set-up at Dinamo Zagreb, after joining the club from RNK Split in 2016.













Rrahmani notched up 26 appearances in all competitions during the recently concluded season and has piqued the interest of several clubs in the summer transfer window.



Celtic have been linked with wanting him, while Rrahmani has already knocked back an offer to join Standard Liege in the Belgian top flight.





Hellas Verona are the latest entrants in the race for Rrahmani, and according to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, they have booked a medical for the defender this week.







It is claimed the newly-promoted Serie A outfit want Rrahmani to arrive at the club ahead of a pending medical on Wednesday, before officially joining.



The Italians are pressing the accelerator to snap up the defender and it remains to be seen if other sides look to try to hijack the deal.





Rrahmani is poised to put pen-to-paper on a four-year contract with Hellas Verona.



The 25-year-old has earned 19 caps at senior level for Kosovo, since making his debut in 2016.

