06 October 2018

26 August 2018

24/06/2019 - 23:01 BST

I Know I Can Contribute – Rangers New Boy Confident In Ability

 




Rangers new boy Jake Hastie admits that it is going to be tough for him to break into the first-team at Ibrox, but insists that he has got belief in his ability to compete.

The youngster was impressive for Motherwell last term after coming back from loan at Alloa Athletic, leading to the Gers signing him following the expiry of his contract at Fir Park.  



 



His only involvement against Rangers was in a league match back in April, a match Motherwell lost 3-0 at Fir Park.

The 20-year-old though has now joined up with his new team-mates at their pre-season training camp in the Algarve and is full of desire to force his way into the Gers team.
 


Hastie believes he has something to add to the Rangers side and wants to make sure he chips in with goals, as well as providing assists for his team-mates.



“I feel I can add a bit of directness in ‘one v ones’ and add goals and assists, and I will be looking to get as many as possible", Hastie told his club's official website.

“I know it is going to be hard and I know I am going to have to work even harder than I did at Motherwell, but I have a belief in my ability that I’ll be able to do that.”
 


Hastie may not have to wait too much longer to make his Rangers debut as the Gers have Europa League qualifiers coming up in July, in which the winger will hope to be involved.   

 