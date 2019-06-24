XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

24/06/2019 - 12:04 BST

Inter Set To Make First Official Move For Romelu Lukaku

 




Inter are poised to make their first official bid for Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku this week, it has been claimed.

The 26-year-old has emerged as a top transfer target for the Nerazurri during the ongoing summer transfer window, as they aim to make a fresh start under Antonio Conte.  

 



Manchester United are open to cashing on Lukaku this summer and the striker has already reached an agreement with Inter to lower his salary in a bid to facilitate a move to Italy.

However, both teams have yet to reach an agreement due to the Red Devils’ hefty asking price for Lukaku, who they value in the region of €70m.
 


And according to Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport, Inter are now poised to make their first official offer for Lukaku, in their attempt to lure him away from Old Trafford this summer.



It is claimed the Nerazzuri are willing to make a bid in the region of €60m to secure a deal for Lukaku in the summer transfer window.

But it remains to be seen whether Manchester United are prepared to lower their asking price for Lukaku, who joined the Red Devils from Everton in 2017 in a blockbuster deal.
 


Lukaku has already been advised to leave Manchester United this summer by Belgium national team boss Roberto Martinez.

The Belgian netted 15 goals and registered four assists in all competitions last season.

Manchester United have locked him down to a contract that only expires in 2022, with the club reserving an option to extend it for another year.   
 