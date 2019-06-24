Inter Set To Make First Official Move For Romelu Lukaku

Follow @insidefutbol





Inter are poised to make their first official bid for Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku this week, it has been claimed.



The 26-year-old has emerged as a top transfer target for the Nerazurri during the ongoing summer transfer window, as they aim to make a fresh start under Antonio Conte.











Manchester United are open to cashing on Lukaku this summer and the striker has already reached an agreement with Inter to lower his salary in a bid to facilitate a move to Italy.



However, both teams have yet to reach an agreement due to the Red Devils’ hefty asking price for Lukaku, who they value in the region of €70m.





And according to Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport, Inter are now poised to make their first official offer for Lukaku, in their attempt to lure him away from Old Trafford this summer.







It is claimed the Nerazzuri are willing to make a bid in the region of €60m to secure a deal for Lukaku in the summer transfer window.



But it remains to be seen whether Manchester United are prepared to lower their asking price for Lukaku, who joined the Red Devils from Everton in 2017 in a blockbuster deal.





Lukaku has already been advised to leave Manchester United this summer by Belgium national team boss Roberto Martinez.



The Belgian netted 15 goals and registered four assists in all competitions last season.



Manchester United have locked him down to a contract that only expires in 2022, with the club reserving an option to extend it for another year.

