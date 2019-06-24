It’s Got To Be Target – Rangers Assistant Stresses Europa League Importance

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers assistant boss Gary McAllister has insisted that qualifying for the Europa League group stage needs to be one of the targets for the Gers this season.



Scottish Premiership side Rangers will kick-off their 2019/20 campaign against Kosovan club Prishtina or Gibraltarian side St Josephs in the first qualifying round of the Europa League.











The Light Blues' opponents for the qualifiers will be confirmed on 2nd July when the preliminary round comes to an end.



Rangers made it to group stage of the tournament last season and produced several superb performances, but failed to progress any further after they fell four points short of second position in Group G.





McAllister, who joined the club as Gerrard's assistant last year, reflected on last term's European nights and remarked that the Light Blues need to get into the Europa League this season as well.







"There was loads of fantastic stuff. I was particularly impressed, like all the big clubs but Rangers especially, being under the lights at Ibrox – I thought that was outstanding, particularly when we got through to the Europa League proper", the former Liverpool man told Rangers TV.



“I think that has to be a target for us again – I know there are other targets and things which might be prioritised, but this club needs to be in Europe. When you had Rapid Vienna, Spartak Moscow and Villarreal at Ibrox – they are proper nights.





“I enjoyed that, but there was a wee tinge of disappointment come the end as we could have done a wee bit better.



“We have to set the standard really high and the expectation level will never go away here.”



The first leg of Rangers' Europa League qualifier will take place on 11th July, while the second leg is scheduled for 18th July.

